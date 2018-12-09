66-year-old woman dies 2 weeks after NW Indiana crash

A 66-year-old woman died early Saturday, over two weeks after she was involved in a crash in northwest Indiana.

About 7 a.m. Nov. 23, Madona Bigheart was injured in the crash in the 200 block of East 181st Street in Lowell, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Bigheart was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was pronounced dead at 2:32 a.m. Saturday, the medical examiner’s office. She lived in Lowell.

Bigheart died from complications related to the crash, and her death was ruled an accident, according to an autopsy conducted by the medical examiner’s office.

Lowell police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.