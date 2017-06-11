67-year-old man, 50-year-old woman wounded in Pilsen crossfire

A 67-year-old man and 50-year-old woman were wounded when they were caught in crossfire between two vehicles Monday afternoon in Pilsen on the Near West Side.

They were walking down the street in the 2000 block of West Cermak about 1:30 p.m. when two vehicles drove by and the people inside began shooting at each other, according to Chicago Police.

The 67-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The 50-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Both were in good condition.

Police said they were not the intended victims of the shooting.