67-year-old woman with dementia reported missing from Blue Island

Police are searching for a 67-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing from south suburban Blue Island.

Lillian Robinson was last seen about 7 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Broadway Street and Ashland Avenue, according to Blue Island police.

Robinson was last seen wearing a pink sweater and a black shower cap, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call (708) 396-7020.