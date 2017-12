68-year-old man found shot to death in Gary home

A 68-year-old man was found shot to death Monday evening at his home in northwest Indiana.

Ronald Richardson was pronounced dead at 6:07 p.m. at the home in the 300 block of Taft Place in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Gary police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information about the killing.