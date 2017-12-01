68-year-old man struck by vehicle, killed in Edgewater

A 68-year-old man died Thursday when he was hit by a vehicle in the North Side Edgewater neighborhood.

Saifuddin Momin was walking at 1:22 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle that was leaving a parking lot in the 6100 block of North Broadway, according to Chicago Police.

Momin, who lived about two blocks away, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead at 4:43 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Friday found he died of multiple injuries from the incident, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The female driver was issued driving citations at the scene.