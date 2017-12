68-year-old woman, 3-year-old girl carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown

A 68-year-old woman and 3-year-old girl were carjacked Friday afternoon in the North Side Bucktown neighborhood.

They were parking a BMW in a garage at 12:21 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Lyndale when two armed suspects wearing ski masks went up to them and forced them out of the vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The carjackers took the vehicle and drove away, police said. Another suspect was seen driving away in a Chevrolet Equinox.