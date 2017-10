69-year-old man shot in West Garfield Park

A 69-year-old man was shot Monday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 7:02 p.m., the man was walking down the street near 4111 W. Madison St. when someone ran past him firing shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the left ankle taken to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in good condition, police said. He was not the intended target.