69-year-old man with dementia reported missing from South Loop

Police are searching for a 69-year-old man with dementia who went missing from the South Loop earlier this month.

Miguel Cortez was last seen about 4 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 1400 block of South Canal, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Cortez is described as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, white hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.