7 arrested, including teen driver, after stolen car crashes on Lake Shore Drive

Seven people were arrested early Thursday when a 15-year-old driver crashed a stolen car on Lake Shore Drive.

Police saw a gray Honda Acura driving without headlights about 12:44 a.m. in the first block of West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago police said. They learned that the vehicle had been stolen and when they tried to pull it over, the vehicle took off.

The vehicle crashed into a guardrail in the 1600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, and seven people were taken into custody, police said. The 15-year-old driver was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, while two others, whose ages are unknown, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Charges are pending, police said.