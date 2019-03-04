Our Pledge To You

News

03/04/2019, 03:11am

7 homes burglarized over past month in West Lawn, West Elsdon: police

Chicago Police | Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
Police are warning Southwest Siders about a spate of home break-ins reported during February and March in the West Lawn and West Elsdon neighborhoods.

Someone or a group of people has been entering residences through a door before taking property inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

  • about 3:20 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 6400 block of South Kenneth;
  • about 5:15 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 5800 block of South Kildare;
  • about 2 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 6400 block of South Kenneth;
  • about 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 6100 block of South Kolin;
  • about 1 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 6200 block of South Kolin;
  • about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 5900 block of South Karlov; and
  • about 8:30 p.m. March 1 in the 6000 block of South Komensky.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

Sun-Times Wire

