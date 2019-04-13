7 shot, including 2 boys, Friday in Chicago

At least seven people were wounded in Friday shootings across Chicago.

Two boys were shot in Washington Park on the South Side about 9:14 p.m.

A 13-year-old was walking in the 5200 block of South Calumet Avenue with a 14-year-old when the pair heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. They were both struck in the right thigh and taken to a hospital where their conditions were stabilized.

Just a block away, a man was shot in the back about 7:52 p.m.

He was in the 5100 block of South Calumet when someone in a blue Chevy sedan fired shots, police said. He walked in to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition

A shooting in Austin on the West Side injured two others about an hour later.

Two male suspects fired shots at a group standing in the 5800 block of West Superior Street, police said. A 19-year-old man was hit in the right leg and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in an unknown condition.

A 21-year-old man who was also hit in the right leg was found in the 5900 block of West Rice Street and was taken to the same hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About 7 p.m., a man was shot in the chest in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was in a vehicle in the 300 block of West 97th Street when shots were fired, police said. He was driven to the 9500 block of South Princeton Avenue and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in an unknown condition.

The day’s first reported shooting happened about 4:52 p.m a few miles away in Gresham.

Someone in a silver sedan opened fire at a 36-year-old man standing on a sidewalk in the 8000 block of South Ada Street, police said. The man was hit in the neck and was taken to Christ Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.