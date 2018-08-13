7 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on North Side

Emergency personnel respond to a serious car crash Monday morning on Lake Shore Drive near Foster Avenue | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A multiple-vehicle crash early Monday injured seven people, three of them seriously, on the North Side.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of North Lake Shore Drive, between the Wilson and Lawrence ramps, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

Seven people were transported to local hospitals, officials said. Three were in “red” condition at Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, and four were in “yellow” condition at Weiss Hospital.

Two heavily damaged vehicles could be seen at the site of the accident.