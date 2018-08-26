Several children killed in Little Village fire: authorities

Several people died in a fire early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood. | Chicago Fire Media Affairs

At least six people were killed — including four children — in a fire early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The fire broke out in a three-story apartment building about 4 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs and Chicago police.

The fire department reported that five children and two adults died in the fire. Police said the fatalities included four children and two adults.

Two other children were transported to local hospitals, the departments said. They were in critical condition, police said.

A firefighter was also taken to a hospital, the fire department said. They were in good condition.

The fire was put out by 5:10 a.m., according to the department.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatalities.