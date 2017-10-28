7 people wounded in Chicago shootings in weekend’s first 12 hours

Seven people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The latest attack happened at 4:28 a.m. Saturday when a person was shot in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. The male, whose exact age wasn’t known, was walking in the 2800 block of West Division when he was caught in the crossfire between two vehicles, according to Chicago Police. He showed up at Norwegian American Hospital with a gunshot wound to his forearm. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Less than an hour earlier, a woman was wounded in a South Chicago neighborhood shooting on the South Side. The 26-year-old was shot in both legs at 3:51 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Crandon, according to police. She was possibly sitting in a vehicle at the time. Her condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Officers were unable to interview her.

About the same time, a man was shot and critically wounded in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. At 3:47 a.m., the 20-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen, back, arm and buttocks in the 5800 block of West Waveland, police said. He then called someone he knew to tell them that he’d been shot. They dropped him off at Community First Hospital, where he was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

A few hours earlier, a 54-year-old man was shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. At 12:56 a.m., the man was intervening in an argument between a male and a female in the 500 block of West 123rd Street when someone fired a shot, striking him in the upper back, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Friday night, a man was shot in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 21-year-old was shot in his lower back about 9:25 p.m. in the 6800 block of West North Avenue, police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized. Police said the man was being uncooperative and the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

Earlier in the evening, a 47-year-old man was shot Friday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood. About 5:40 p.m., he was in the 5500 block of West Jackson when he heard shots, felt pain and realized he was shot in the right arm, according to police. The man was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

The weekend’s first shooting happened at 4:2 p.m. Friday when a 58-year-old man was shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. He was walking in the 4200 block of South Michigan Avenue when a shooter came out of an alley and fired shots, according to police. The man was struck in the left leg and was taken to Mercy Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Last weekend, two people were killed and 26 others were wounded in weekend shootings.