7 people wounded in Gary shooting

Seven people were shot early Sunday in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:33 a.m. in the 4600 block of Melton Road in Gary, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Four males and three females were suffering from gunshot wounds, Westerfield said. Their ages and conditions weren’t immediately available.

An eighth person, a male, suffered a leg injury while trying to get to safety.

Westerfield said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and a person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. William Fazekas at (219) 881-1210 or the crime tip line at (866) 274-6347.