7 people wounded to start weekend gun violence in Chicago

Seven people have been wounded since Friday evening in weekend shootings across Chicago.

The latest attack led to a man being critically wounded early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. About 2 a.m., the 41-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the leg in an apartment in the 800 block of North Waller, according to Chicago Police. He had a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

About 15 minutes earlier, a 34-year-old man was shot in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood on the South Side. Officers conducted a well-being check at 1:49 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of West 37th Street and found the man inside a bedroom with gunshot wounds to both legs, police said. Details about the circumstances of the shooting were unknown. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Another man was wounded Friday night in a South Side Englewood neighborhood shooting. The 23-year-old was shot in the left arm about 10:40 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Damen, according to police. His condition was stabilized at Holy Cross Hospital, but he wasn’t cooperating with officers investigating the shooting, police said. He told them he was walking when he heard shots and felt pain.

About two hours earlier, a 27-year-old man was shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. He was walking on the sidewalk about 8:40 p.m. in the 800 block of North Homan when two male shooters approached on foot and opened fire, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right arm. His condition stabilized.

In the same neighborhood, two men were shot about 8 p.m. during an argument in Humboldt Park. The men, ages 24 and 26, were in a “dispute” with two unknown males in the 4100 block of West Division when shots were exchanged, according to police. The younger man was struck in the left hand and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, while the other was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left wrist, police said. Both men were in good condition. A weapon was recovered and charges are pending, police said.

The weekend’s first shooting happened when a man was shot Friday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Shortly after 7 p.m., the 20-year-old was standing in the 4200 block of West Cermak when someone walked up to him and fired shots, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police initially reported the shooting happened in the 2200 block of South Kolin.

Last weekend, five people were killed and 24 others wounded in city shootings. Follow weekend gun violence in Chicago with the Chicago Sun-Times shooting tracker.