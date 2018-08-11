7 rescued, 1 hospitalized after boat flips over in canal on South Side

Seven passengers were rescued early Saturday morning near the 2800 block of South Damen after a 16-foot boat flipped over in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal on the South Side. | Chicago Fire Media Affairs

Seven passengers were rescued, with one of them being hospitalized, after a 16-foot boat flipped over Saturday morning on the South Side.

About 1:45 a.m., the boat flipped close to the 2800 block of South Damen while traveling in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

One of the individuals rescued was transported to the University of Illinois Medical Center for treatment after they swallowed gasoline mixed with water, authorities said. Their condition, as well as those of the other passengers, was not immediately known.