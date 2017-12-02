7 shot, 2 fatally, in Friday gun violence across Chicago

Two men were killed and at least five other people were wounded in separate shootings Friday across Chicago.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired at 8:34 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck in the 400 block of West 38th Place, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

A 42-year-old man was shot to death shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. He was in a vehicle traveling east in the 3600 block of West Jackson when someone in a silver sedan pulled up and fired shots, striking him in the head. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:04 p.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. His identity has not been released.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 11:49 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 31-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle in the 2800 block of South Harding when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. She suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

At 1:18 p.m., a 22-year-old man was seriously wounded in a Near West Side shooting. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of South Campbell and found the 22-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. The man told investigators he was riding in a vehicle with a group of males when they pulled into the block’s alley and another male pulled out a handgun. A fight ensued, and the man got out of the vehicle before he was shot. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 27-year-old man was wounded in a Bronzeville neighborhood shooting at 12:33 p.m. on the South Side. He was in a vehicle that was stopped in traffic in the 100 block of East 41st Street when he heard shots, police said. The man showed up at Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was listed in good condition.

The day’s first shooting happened more than 12 hours earlier at a West Garfield Park neighborhood gas station on the West Side. A 34-year-old man was standing in the gas station at 12:08 a.m. in the 400 block of South Pulaski when a male shooter approached and opened fire, grazing the right side of the man’s face, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

On Thursday, six people were wounded in separate shootings across the city.