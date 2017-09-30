9 shot — 2 fatally — in less than 7 hours Friday night in Chicago

Gun violence claimed the lives of two men and wounded seven others in less than seven hours Friday night on the city’s West and Southwest sides.

The most recent killing happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago Police said. Someone walked up to a 49-year-old man and shot him in his face just before 9 p.m. in the 4700 block West Jackson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than two hours earlier in the Little Village neighborhood, a 27-year-old man was shot in the head by a person who approached him on foot and began shooting, police said. He was found about 7:10 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 25th Place and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t provide information on either death Friday night.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened about 10:25 p.m. on the West Side, police said. A 36-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk in the 3000 block of West lexington when someone inside a green SUV fired shots. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. She was in serious condition.

About 9 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot in the Little Village neighborhood. He was wlaking in the 2600 block of South Central Park when someone fired shots from a black sedan, striking him in the abdomen, police said. He showed up at Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

A 42-year-old man was shot about 10 minutes earlier in the Austin neighborhood, police said. He was standing on the sidewalk in the 700 block of North Waller when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a gunshot wound to his foot. His condition had stabilized.

Another person was wounded in a shooting at 7:06 p.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood. He was struck in his back, arm and knee while in a vehicle by someone fire from a dark-colored SUV in hte 2600 block of West Harrison, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The weekend’s first shooting wounded three men about 5:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of South St. Louis in the Lawndale neighborhood, police said. The group was standing outside when someone fired shots at them from a black, four-door vehicle. A 25-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his foot, and two 27-year-olds suffered gunshot wounds to their legs,. All three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were stabilized.

Last weekend, 3 men were killed and 36 other people were wounded in shootings across the city.