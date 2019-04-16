7 shot — 2 fatally — Monday in Chicago

Chicago Police investigate the scene where a man was shot and killed, Monday night, in the 3400 block of West 61st Street, in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two people were killed and five others wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago.

A 25-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

About 10:09 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area and found the man sitting unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in an alley in the 3400 block of West 61st Street, Chicago police said.

The man had been shot in the throat, face, back and arms, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Farther south, another man was killed and one wounded in Roseland.

The two men — a 29-year-old and a 28-year-old — were sitting in a Chevy Impala about 5:10 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when two other men approached and fired shots into the vehicle, police said. 29-year-old was struck in the neck and arm while the 28-year-old was shot in the head.

The victims drove off and crashed into an SUV before being taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other man’s condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating.

In non-fatal shootings, two men were injured Monday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

A 63-year-old and a 31-year-old were standing in front of a store about 9 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone walked up and started shooting in their direction, police said.

The 63-year-old was shot in the leg, and the other man was hit multiple times, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where their conditions were stabilized.

Area North detectives are investigating.

Other non-fatal shootings on Monday included:

Over the weekend, 19 people were shot — three fatally — across the city.

