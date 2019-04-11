7 shot — 2 fatally — Wednesday in Chicago

Seven people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including two men killed in West Garfield Park.

Four people were standing at 9:53 a.m. on the corner of St. Louis and Ohio streets when a vehicle pulled up and two gunmen got out, opening fire on the group, Chicago Police Deputy Chief Al Nagode said at a media briefing Wednesday. The shooters then got back into the white or gray four-door vehicle and took off.

Two 19-year-old men were dead at the scene, Nagode said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatalities.

A third victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to police and Chicago Fire Department officials. No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

In non-fatal shootings, two teenagers were wounded Wednesday in separate incidents on the Southwest Side.

About 4:50 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was in the 2500 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village when someone opened fire, police said.

He suffered an injury to the right side and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.

In the other incident, another 17-year old boy was shot three times in Marquette Park.

He was leaving a gas station near 72nd Street and Artesian Avenue about 10 a.m. when someone wearing a blue sweater got out of a silver vehicle and fired at him, according to police.

The boy was shot in the left arm, right leg and the lower right side of the back, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition. Area Central detectives are investigating.

Other non-fatal shootings Wednesday included:

A 45-year-old man shot in a drive-by at 11:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Huron Street in West Town.

A man, 28, shot about 4:40 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of West 15th Street in University Village on the Near West Side.

A 24-year-old man shot about 2:40 a.m. while driving through the 2200 block of West Cullerton Street in the Heart of Chicago on the Southwest Side.

Ten people were shot — one fatally — on Tuesday, which was the fourth consecutive day that the number of shooting victims was in the double digits.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.