7 wounded in Friday shootings

At least seven people in Chicago were wounded during Friday shootings.

The last reported gun violence happened during the evening in the Greektown neighborhood. At 11:29 p.m., a 19-year-old woman was walking on a sidewalk in the first block of South Halsted when she was shot in the leg, according to Chicago police. She did not see the shooter, and her condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

Around the same time, a teenage man was wounded by gunfire in South Shore. The 18-year-old was walking on a sidewalk at 11:26 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Colfax when gunshots erupted, police said. He also said he didn’t see who shot him.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side. He was walking on a sidewalk about 8:45 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Ada Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said.

A man was in critical condition after a shooting on the South Side border of the Grand Crossing and Chatham neighborhoods. About 6:30 p.m., the 37-year-old was on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 79th Street when someone in an alley fired shots, police said. He was shot on the left side of his body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A drive-by shooting wounded a man in the Ashburn neighborhood on the South Side. The 29-year-old was walking on a sidewalk about 6:10 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a silver-colored car passed by and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was shot in his leg.

A masked shooter struck the West Side’s Austin neighborhood earlier in the evening. A 19-year-old man told investigators he was on a sidewalk about 5:15 p.m. in the 400 block of South Lockwood Avenue when a male wearing a ski mask pulled up in a silver-colored vehicle and fired shots, police said. The teen was hit in the foot and took himself to Loretto Hospital.

In the afternoon, a 27-year-old man was shot in South Shore. About 12:45 p.m., the man was standing in the 1900 block of East 67th Street when someone walked up to him and fired shots, striking him in the left leg.

On Thursday, at least three people were wounded by gunfire in the city.