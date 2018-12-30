7 wounded in Saturday shootings

Police investigate a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018 in the 8700 block of South State Street in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

At least seven people were shot in Chicago on Saturday, including a 50-year-old driver who crashed into a tree and had to be removed from his burning vehicle.

At 8:51 p.m., the man was driving in the Austin neighborhood’s 5500 block of West LeMoyne when an unknown shooter fired a bullet into his head, according to Chicago police. The car rammed into a tree and went up in flames. Firefighters extinguished the flames and the 50-year-old was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood. He was in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet after arguing with someone he knew later that night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. The shooting happened at 9:24 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Loomis Boulevard.

In the afternoon, a man was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

A 16-year-old boy was shot during a drive-by attack in the Gladstone Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. At 12:44 p.m., the boy was in the 5300 block of North Magnet Avenue when someone he didn’t know pulled alongside him in a sedan and began firing gunshots in his direction, police said.

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting during the morning in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The men, ages 29 and 57, were driving at 2:10 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Kimball Avenue when a van approached them and someone inside fired shots, police said. The 29-year-old was shot twice in his back and the other man was struck in the neck.

Also Saturday morning, a 26-year-old man who was waiting for a date was shot at a gas station in the South Side Chatham neighborhood. About 1:45 a.m., he was sitting inside a vehicle waiting for a date in the 8700 block of South State Street when someone approached him and fired shots, police said. He was struck in both legs.

On Friday, at least three people were wounded by citywide gun violence.