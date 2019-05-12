7-year-old girl hit by pickup, critically hurt while riding bike in St. Charles

A 7-year-old girl was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon as she rode her bicycle in St. Charles. | Google

A 7-year-old girl was critically injured Sunday afternoon when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver as she rode her bicycle in unincorporated St. Charles.

About 1:05 p.m., the girl was riding her bicycle near the intersection of Geneva and Courier avenues when she was struck by a black Dodge pickup, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

The girl, who lives in the area, was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and listed in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. Her injuries were thought to be life-threatening.

The male driver left the scene of the crash, abandoned the truck a few blocks away and likely ran off, the sheriff’s office said.

He is described as a 5-foot-6, 120-pound white male with long hair pulled back into a pony tail, the sheriff’s office said. He was last seen wearing tan pants.

Anyone with information about the driver or the crash should call 911 or investigators at 630-232-6840.