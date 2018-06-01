7-year-old struck by bullet in Bucktown

A 7-year-old riding in a vehicle with his family was struck by a bullet late Thursday in the Bucktown neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 11:20 p.m., the boy was in a vehicle with three other people in the 1600 block of North Claremont, according to Chicago Police. At least two people then began shooting at the vehicle.

The boy was struck in the chin by a bullet fragment, police said. He was taken in good condition to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center.

Two women, ages 18 and 56, and a 24-year-old man also in the vehicle were not injured, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.