A 70-year-old man is facing charges of selling a kilogram of heroin to undercover officers — and of having a total of $1 million of the drug — in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Manuel Mejia Rojas, who lives in the Little Village neighborhood, was charged with a class X felony of delivering a controlled substance, and another felony of having over 900 grams of heroin, according to Cook County states attorneys. He was held on $300 bail.

Rojas allegedly sold over a kilogram of heroin to undercover officers about 7 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago police. Officers also found about seven kilograms of heroin in his possession.

Manuel Mejia Rojas | Chicago police

The drugs had an estimated street value of over $1 million, according to prosecutors.

“That’s a lot of drugs, son,” Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. said at the bail hearing.

Rojas stood wearing a Purdue University windbreaker Saturday at a bail hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side.

Judge Lyke asked what bail he could afford to pay, and Rojas replied $300. Lyke set his bail to $300 and order him to be placed on electronic monitoring.

Rojas was scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 15 at Branch 44 in the Lawndale neighborhood.