70-year-old jogger hit by car in Ela Township

A 70-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car while jogging Thursday morning near northwest suburban Mundelein.

The woman was jogging on the side of the road about 7:35 a.m. on Eagle Drive just north of Arrowhead Drive in Ela Township when she was hit by a BMW sedan driven by a 61-year-old Fox Lake woman, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The jogger was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The BMW’s driver was cooperating with authorities.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.