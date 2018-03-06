70-year-old man assaulted, robbed on Blue line platform

A man was assaulted and robbed while waiting for a CTA Blue line train early Tuesday in The Loop.

The 70-year-old man was on the Blue line train platform when an unknown male approached and asked to see the man’s ID, claiming to be an undercover police officer at 2:57 a.m. in the first block of S. Dearborn, Chicago Police said.

When the man took out his wallet, the male attempted to grab it from him. When the man resisted, the male punched him in the eye and ran away with his wallet, police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition has been stabilized.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.