70-year-old man reported missing from Lake View

A 70-year-old man went missing Tuesday morning from the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Kazim Gurgut was reported missing about 10 a.m. from his home in the 500 block of West Cornelia, according to a community alert from Chicago police. Gurgut left home left home without his passport or wallet and only has cash in his possession.

Gurgut is described as a 5-foot-6, 180-pound white man with a light complexion, green eyes and balding gray hair, police said. He was last seen donning a winter cap and the navy coat he is pictured wearing.

He is originally from Turkey only speaks Turkish, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.