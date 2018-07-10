70-year-old man reported missing from Ravenswood may be disoriented

A 70-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday morning from the North Side Ravenswood neighborhood may be disoriented, police said.

Hector Rivera was last seen about 8 a.m. in the 4900 block of North Ashland, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Rivera is described as a 5-foot-6, 150-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing black pants and a blue collared shirt with horizontal stripes.

Anyone with information about Rivera’s whereabouts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.