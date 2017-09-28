70-year-old woman fatally struck by van in South Chicago

A 70-year-old woman was fatally struck by a van Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Maria Esperanza Valladrez was hit by the van at 6:36 a.m. in the 9000 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Valladrez, who lived in the same neighborhood, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died at 9:13 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Thursday found she died of multiple injuries and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

Chicago Police could not provide information about the crash Thursday.