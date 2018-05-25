71 arrested in overnight organized crime raids ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Chicago Police and federal authorities conducted a series of raids targeting organized crime from Thursday into Friday ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend. | Chicago Police

Chicago Police and federal authorities arrested dozens of people in a series of raids overnight targeting organized crime ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted “precision raids against gang affiliated organized crime” which began on Thursday and continued overnight, according to Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Authorities executed seven search warrants, seizing 13 guns, two cars and $55,650 in cash, Guglielmi said. The raids also resulted in 71 arrests.

A news conference was planned for 1:30 p.m. at CPD Headquarters, 3510 S. Michigan Ave., to discuss the raids.

Officers also raided a child daycare facility suspected of being used as a stash house for guns. Four guns and ammunition were seized. No children were at the facility.

The raids come as more than 1,000 extra officers are set to hit the streets to help stem the surge in violence that typically accompanies long holiday weekends in Chicago.

Contributing: Associated Press