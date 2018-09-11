71-year-old Chicago man reported missing from hospital in Melrose Park: police

Authorities are looking for a man who was last seen leaving a hospital Monday morning in west suburban Melrose Park.

James Bell, a 71-year-old resident of the South Shore neighborhood, was reported missing from Gottlieb Hospital, according to Chicago police.

Bell is known to frequent South Shore’s Shorewind Towers Apartments at 7000 S. South Drive as well as its drop-in health center at 500 E. 47th Street, police said.

He was described as a 5-foot-5, 175-pound black man with brown eyes and no hair.

Anyone with information about Bell’s whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.