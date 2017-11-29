71-year-old man critically injured in Montgomery hit-and-run crash

A 71-year-old man was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in west suburban Montgomery.

The Aurora man was the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash at Montgomery and Douglas roads about 6 p.m., according to Montgomery police.

He took off from the crash scene and headed south on Douglas to Barbara Lane, with the victim’s vehicle following him, police said.

He turned eastbound on Barbara and struck a kiosk at the Power Car Wash, police said.

A police officer on patrol saw the crash and attempted to take the driver into custody, police said. He continued driving recklessly and struck a post at the Salvation Army building, then continued east on Barbara to the dead end and struck a concrete barrier.

The vehicle continued into a field and caught fire, police said. The vehicle became engulfed in flames, and officers rescued the driver.

He was initially taken to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, then was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Montgomery police at (630) 897-8707 ext. 9058.