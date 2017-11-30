72-year-old bicyclist dies nearly two months after West Side crash

A 72-year-old bicyclist has died nearly two months after he was struck by a vehicle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 1:14 p.m. on Oct. 2, Leonard Anderson was riding south against traffic in the northbound lanes of the 600 block of South Independence when he was struck by a vehicle heading north, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Anderson, of the West Side Austin neighborhood, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, authorities said. He died at 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

An autopsy Wednesday found he died of complications of multiple injuries from the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.