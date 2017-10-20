72-year-old man missing from Back of the Yards

A 72-year-old man last seen in early October is missing from the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

James Felder was last seen about 9 a.m. Oct. 2 at his apartment in the 300 block of South Throop Street, according a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Felder was described as a 150-pound, 5-foot-8 black man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. He wears a hat and walks with a cane.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.