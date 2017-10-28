72-year-old man missing from Humboldt Park may need medical care

A 72-year-old man who may be in need of medical care was reported missing Saturday from the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Adelino Medina was reported missing from the 1100 block of North California Avenue, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert. He uses the nickname “Flaco.”

Medina was last seen Friday wearing a black jacket and beige pants, police said. He was described as a 5-foot-10, 170-pound Hispanic man with a light complexion, brown eyes, and balding, gray hair.

If found, call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.