72-year-old man missing from Pilsen

Authorities are looking for a man who has been missing since Friday from the Pilsen neighborhood on the South Side.

Manuel Diaz, 72, was last seen in the 1900 block of South Allport, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Diaz was described by police as being a 5-foot-2, 125-pound Hispanic man with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, along with a red and black checkered long-sleeved button-down shirt and blue dress pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Diaz was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.