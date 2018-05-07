72-year-old motorcyclist killed in Woodstock crash

A 72-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday morning in northwest suburban Woodstock.

The man was driving a 2006 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe east at 11:03 a.m. on Kishwaukee Valley Road when he drove off the right side of the curved roadway just west of Vermont Road, according to a statement from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The bike went through the ditch and over Vermont Road, coming to a rest on the east side of Vermont, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle during the crash and suffered multiple injuries.

The man, who lived in Woodstock but has not been identified, was taken to Centegra Hospital in Woodstock, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said no mechanical issues were found with the motorcycle and “the driver’s motorcycle operational abilities were believed to have contributed to the crash.”