72-year-old woman carjacked in front of Lutheran School in Portage Park

A 72-year-old woman was carjacked Thursday afternoon while sitting in her car in front of a Lutheran grade school in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The carjacking happened about 2 p.m., Chicago Police said.

The woman was sitting in her parked car in front of St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, 4939 W. Montrose Ave., when a man between 18 and 22 years old got out of a silver hatchback SUV and pointed a gun at her, police said.

A second male stayed in the SUV while the man with the gun told the woman to get out of her car, police said. When the woman got out, the man grabbed her purse and took off in her car. Both vehicles drove off north on Montrose.

The woman was not hurt during the encounter, police said.

A spokeswoman for the school said officials would offer a statement later Friday on the incident and declined to comment.

Area North detectives were investigating.