72-year-old woman reported missing from Avondale

Police are searching for a 72-year-old woman who went missing Monday from the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Guadalupe Gonzalez was reported missing from the 3200 block of North Whipple, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Police said she may be confused.

Gonzalez is described as a 5-foot-3, 180-pound Hispanic woman with brown eyes and hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black sweater.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.