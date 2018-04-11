73-year-old man missing from Lawndale

Police are looking for a 73-year-old man reported missing Wednesday from the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Jihad Bahaiddin was last seen about 6 a.m. walking north in the 1500 block of South Christiana, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. He may be in need of medical attention.

Bahaiddin was described as a 5-foot-11, 185-pound black man with brown eyes, gray hair and a light brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, light-colored pants, black shoes and a white kufi headpiece.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8385.