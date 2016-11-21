73-year-old woman fatally hit by car in Melrose Park

A 73-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car in west suburban Melrose Park last week.

A 79-year-old man was at the wheel of the Lexus that struck Marcelina Del Rosario about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Chicago Avenue, according to Melrose Park police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Del Rosario, of the 700 block of West 12th Avenue in the Melrose Park, suffered multiple injuries and died about an hour later at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, authorities said. An autopsy ruled her death an accident.

Police said the woman was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.

The driver, Oak Park resident Frank Stone, stayed at the scene and was cited for failure to yield, police said. He has a traffic court date scheduled for Dec. 13.