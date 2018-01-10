74-year-old man with dementia reported missing from Beach Park

Police are searching for a 74-year-old man with dementia who went missing Wednesday afternoon from north suburban Beach Park.

David E. Lesley was last seen about 3 p.m. leaving a home in the 18000 block of West Yorkhouse Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He was driving a maroon 2006 Mazda Tribute with Illinois license plate X203655.

Lesley has dementia, the sheriff’s office said.

He was last seen wearing gray coveralls, a grayish-blue coat, a blue checkered shirt with pockets on each side of the chest, a black winter cap and black slip-on shoes, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about Lesley’s whereabouts should call 911.