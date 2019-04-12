75-year-old woman with dementia missing from Bridgeport

Police are asking the community for help finding a 75-year-old woman reported missing from Bridgeport on the South Side.

Barbara Pickert is missing from the 2900 block of South Quinn Street and was last seen April 10, according to an alert from Chicago police. She drives a silver 2003 Mazda Protoge with the license plate number Q476224.

Pickert suffers from dementia and may need medical attention, police said.

She may be in west suburban Berwyn as that’s where she visits her doctor, Robert Pickert Jr., her grandson, said.

She is 5-foot-4, 150-pounds with a light complexion, brown eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing a gray sweater and slacks.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.