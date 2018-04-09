$7,500 reward offered for new information in 2017 drive-by shooting in Lansing

Randall Newton was shot April 23, 2017 and has since lost the use of his legs. His family is offering a $7,500 reward to new information in the case that leads to charges. | Photo provided.

The family of a man who was shot nearly a year ago in south suburban Lansing is offering a reward for new information in the case.

Randall Newton, who was 20 years old at the time, was found shot April 23, 2017 in the 17400 block of Burnham Avenue, according to Lansing police.

His family is offering a $7, 500 reward for information that results in an arrest in the case and leads to charges, police said Monday.

Newton was leaving a house party with a group of friends when someone fired shots from a dark-colored vehicle, police said. He was struck in his upper body.

Since then, he has undergone several surgeries and has lost the use of his legs, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Lansing police investigators at (708) 895-7150.