76-year-old man with dementia reported missing from Logan Square

A 76-year-old man with dementia was reported missing Friday from the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jesus Valentin was last seen Friday in the 2100 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

He was described as a 5-foot-7, 190-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, gray hair and a light complexion.

Valentin, who has dementia and might not be able to find his way home, was last seen wearing a beige overcoat, dark pants and gym shoes, police said. He might also be using a yellow broomstick as a cane.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.