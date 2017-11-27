76-year-old woman missing from West Lawn

Police are looking for a 76-year-old woman who went missing Monday from the West Lawn neighborhood.

Joyce Marsalis was last seen about 9:30 a.m. near Autumn Green Senior Living the 6700 block of South Keating, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was wearing a blue, sparkly denim baseball cap, white sweater, brown pants and black gym shoes.

Marsalis was described as a 5-foot-7, 170-pound black woman with a brown complexion, gray-and-brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She may be in a state of confusion and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on Mersalis’ whereabouts should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.