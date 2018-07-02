77-year-old man reported missing from Portage Park, considered ‘high-risk’

A 77-year-old man diagnosed with multiple health problems was reported missing Monday from the Portage Park neighborhood by Chicago Police.

Janusz Torbus was last seen about 1 p.m. and was missing from the 6100 block of West Byron Street, police said.

Torbus was described as white, about 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing black or dark blue pants and a white shirt.

Torbus has been diagnosed with dementia, poor vision and has open sores on his right leg, leading authorities to classify him as “high-risk,” police said.

Torbus, who was formerly a priest in Poland, was also reported missing in February, police said. He was later found.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.