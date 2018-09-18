77-year-old woman last seen in Pilsen, considered high-risk missing person

A 77-year-old woman was reported missing after she as last seen Monday in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Carmen Santoyo was last seen in the 1600 block of South Racine, according to an alert from Chicago police. She was wearing a red “Betty Boop” shirt with long sleeves and green pants.

Santoyo was described as a 5-foot-4, 130-pound white woman with gray hair and brown eyes, police said. She has been reported missing in the past from the location.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.